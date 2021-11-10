Lack of Covid cert checks 'frustrating' as hospitalisations hit highest level since February

The HSE's chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry has said that it is frustrating that some businesses in the hospitality sector are not checking vaccine certs.

His comments come as there are 551 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, which is the highest figure since the end of February.

Of those in hospital with Covid-19, 83 are currently being treated in ICU, with more than half not fully vaccinated.

Over the last 14 days, 44,000 cases of the virus have been reported.

On Tuesday, Government officials and representatives from the hospitality industry met to discuss compliance with Covid-19 regulations amid the surge in case numbers.

During the meeting, representatives from the industry called for stronger sanctions, like penalties and fines, on businesses that breach Covid rules.

Speaking to Newstalk, Dr Henry said that people need to come together to improve the situation.

"It is frustrating of course, and we can do better.

"What we showed last year was that when people rally together, not just to protect themselves and their families but this sense of solidarity – people want to do the right thing and want to be able to do the right thing.

"So, we can do better."

Re-introduction of restrictions

As reported in The Irish Examiner, DCU immunology expert, Professor Christine Loscher, does not think restrictions will be re-introduced despite the increasing case numbers and hospitalisations.

Professor Loscher said that the vaccines have been doing their job by preventing the high levels of hospitalisations and admissions to intensive care that occurred earlier this year.

"While the hospital numbers have yo-yoed over the last week, we have seen them fall by up to 30 or 40 in the last week," she said.

"We have seen them come back again, and I would expect that we will see this up and down over the next month or two until we get those boosters out."

Professor Loscher explained that a wider rolling out of booster vaccines have influence the reduction in case numbers.

"While the case numbers are high at the moment, and they may get a bit higher, I would expect that as the booster programme rolls out that we will see case numbers falling over the next couple of months."