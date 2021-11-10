Teenager killed after being hit with sliotar in 'tragic accident' at Kilkenny school

Sarah Slater

Additional reporting by Vivienne Clarke.

A teenage boy who died following an incident at St Kieran’s College in Kilkenny city on Monday afternoon is expected to be laid to rest on Friday.

Harry Byrne (13) from Gowran, Co Kilkenny, who was named locally, was rushed to St Luke’s General Hospital on Monday after being hit by a sliotar in the head while playing with friends at lunchtime.

The first year student was taken to the hospital by emergency services but died on Tuesday.

Management at the school have expressed their deep regret over the incident.

In a statement the school said: "St Kieran’s College deeply regrets that a tragic accident happened at lunchtime yesterday (Monday) involving a young student of our school.

"The accident occurred while the students were playing normally. This is a terrible tragedy for his family, friends, parish and all in our school community. You will understand the need for privacy at this time.

"Prayers and offers of support have been pouring in and are greatly appreciated."

The statement added: "Psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Service are present with us in the school supporting and advising teachers in their efforts to care for our students at this time.

"The school continues to be open to parents, to support them and to offer them advice and guidance.

"Each and every one of our students are precious to us – we pray for each other today – May St Kieran be a support at this time."

The teenager, who is survived by his parents, Fergal and Annette, and three siblings, will be buried following his Requiem Mass on Friday at the Church of the Assumption in Gowran.

Gardaí have confirmed they are aware of the incident and are treating it as a tragic accident. A file is being prepared for the Coroner’s Court.

Shock

Speaking on Tuesday morning, the mayor of Kilkenny, Cllr Andrew McGuiness expressed his shock and sadness at the teenager's death.

Cllr McGuinness told Newstalk Breakfast the whole of Kilkenny city and county was in shock at what he described as "a freak accident".

It was very sad for the community of St Kieran’s College, and for the student’s family and friends, he said, adding the incident had happened when the boy was "playing the game he loved".

Hurling had "huge support" in Kilkenny and everybody loved the game, so it was so sad that a freak incident had resulted in the loss of a young life, Cllr McGuinness said.

The mayor called on people to respect and support the family at this difficult time.