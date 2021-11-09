Woman dies after collision with lorry in Meath

Digital Desk Staff

A woman in her 40s has died following a collision involving a car and a lorry in County Meath,

It happened on the Bush Road in the Gibbstown area shortly after 4:30pm.

The woman was the only occupant in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

The road is currently closed pending a technical examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who were traveling in the area at this time and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.