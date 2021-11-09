Tue, 09 Nov, 2021 - 21:31

Woman dies after collision with lorry in Meath

The road is currently closed pending a technical examination and local diversions are in place.
Woman dies after collision with lorry in Meath

Digital Desk Staff

A woman in her 40s has died following a collision involving a car and a lorry in County Meath,

It happened on the Bush Road in the Gibbstown area shortly after 4:30pm.

The woman was the only occupant in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

The road is currently closed pending a technical examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who were traveling in the area at this time and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

More in this section

Garda in Cork arrested over false allegations against other gardaí Garda in Cork arrested over false allegations against other gardaí
Brexit subcommittee 'dusting down' contingency plans for possible trade war Brexit subcommittee 'dusting down' contingency plans for possible trade war
Man arrested over sexual assault of woman in Cork Man arrested over sexual assault of woman in Cork
Civil rights leader and SDLP co-founder, Austin Currie dies aged 82

Civil rights leader and SDLP co-founder, Austin Currie dies aged 82

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more