Tue, 09 Nov, 2021 - 20:17

Garda in Cork arrested over false allegations against other gardaí

The communications were sent to garda management and the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission.
Digital Desk Staff

A Cork-based garda is in custody this evening, as part of an investigation into the sending of communications containing false allegations against members of the organisation.

As the Irish Examiner reports, the man was arrested this morning and was taken to Cahir Garda Station, where he is currently being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. He can be held for up to 24 hours.

A garda spokesman said: “A male in his 20s (a member of An Garda Síochána) has been arrested on suspicion of alleged offences contrary to the Criminal Law Act 1976.

"The male is currently detained under section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda Station in the Tipperary Division.”

