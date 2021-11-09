Further 3,578 new cases confirmed with 520 people in hospital

Kenneth Fox

The Department of Health said they have been notified of 3,578 new confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today they said 520 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised and 83 people are in ICU.

Speaking this evening. Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer said: “Today we are reporting 3,578 cases of Covid-19, with 520 cases in hospital and 83 in ICU.

“We have reported over 44,000 cases in the past 14 days. The volume of disease in the community is really very high and represents a significant risk to those who are most vulnerable in our society.

“We need to continue to use all of the tools available to us to protect ourselves and others.

"By layering all of the public health measures with which we are now so familiar, we can help to break the chains of transmission. Ensure that you are washing your hands regularly, wearing a mask on public transport and in other social settings, try to meet others outdoors and ensure that indoor spaces are well-ventilated. And of course it remains essential that anyone with symptoms isolates and gets tested."

Nphet said a technical issue impacted processing of Covid-19 cases on 2nd November 2021.

Because of this, the daily case numbers reported between 3rd and 8th November, were based on results uploaded to the Covid Care Tracker.

They said this data was provisional.The total number of notified cases for the week from 2nd November to midnight 8th November is 25,727. The cumulative total number of notified cases on CIDR as of midnight 8th November is 477,878.

The figures come as businesses in the hospitality sector that do not enforce rules on Covid-19 vaccination passes “do not deserve to remain open”, Minister Michael McGrath has said.

Stakeholders from the sector met Government officials on Tuesday to discuss compliance with the rules as well as risks associated with their wider reopening last month.

The Minister for Public Expenditure has said outlets that do not enforce the rules are “putting everyone at risk”.

Following the meeting, a spokesman for the Restaurants Association of Ireland said it has called for stronger sanctions, like penalties and fines, on businesses that breach Covid rules.