Man arrested over sexual assault of woman in Cork

A man in his twenties has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault and attempted robbery of a woman in Fermoy, Co Cork on Sunday night.

The woman, who is in her fifties, was attacked at around 6.45pm on Sunday whilst out walking her dog.

She was in the sports grounds of the Loreto Convent when she was approached by an unaccompanied male who knocked her to the ground and sexually assaulted her. He then fled the scene with some personal items belonging to the woman.

Two local people out walking raised the alarm and offered assistance to the woman who was left badly shaken by the incident. She was taken to the Sexual Assault Treatment Unit at the South Infirmary/Victoria Hospital in Cork city. She was examined and treated at the unit.

Gardaí carried out a technical examination of the scene and started door to door enquires. An investigation was launched, and an appeal was made for information

A man has now been arrested in relation to the incident. He is being held in Fermoy Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.