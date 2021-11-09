Tue, 09 Nov, 2021 - 16:12

Man arrested over sexual assault of woman in Cork

The woman, who is in her fifties, was attacked at around 6.45pm on Sunday whilst out walking her dog.
Man arrested over sexual assault of woman in Cork

Olivia Kelleher

A man in his twenties has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault and attempted robbery of a woman in Fermoy, Co Cork on Sunday night.

The woman, who is in her fifties, was attacked at around 6.45pm on Sunday whilst out walking her dog.

She was in the sports grounds of the Loreto Convent when she was approached by an unaccompanied male who knocked her to the ground and sexually assaulted her. He then fled the scene with some personal items belonging to the woman.

Two local people out walking raised the alarm and offered assistance to the woman who was left badly shaken by the incident. She was taken to the Sexual Assault Treatment Unit at the South Infirmary/Victoria Hospital in Cork city. She was examined and treated at the unit.

Gardaí carried out a technical examination of the scene and started door to door enquires. An investigation was launched, and an appeal was made for information

A man has now been arrested in relation to the incident. He is being held in Fermoy Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

More in this section

Brexit subcommittee 'dusting down' contingency plans for possible trade war Brexit subcommittee 'dusting down' contingency plans for possible trade war
Leaving Cert is ‘traumatic’ and ‘can’t get any worse’, Children’s Ombudsman says Leaving Cert is ‘traumatic’ and ‘can’t get any worse’, Children’s Ombudsman says
Former Anglo Irish Bank chief Sean FitzPatrick dies aged 73 Former Anglo Irish Bank chief Sean FitzPatrick dies aged 73
Michelle O’Neill says compulsory jabs for health staff raises human rights concerns

Michelle O’Neill says compulsory jabs for health staff raises human rights concerns

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more