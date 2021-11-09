Tue, 09 Nov, 2021 - 12:38

Former Anglo Irish Bank chief Sean FitzPatrick dies aged 73

His family confirmed he died on Monday from a cardiac arrest.
Former Anglo Irish Bank chief Sean FitzPatrick dies aged 73

Sean FitzPatrick, the former chairman of Anglo Irish Bank, the lender that collapsed during the financial crisis, has died aged 73.

A spokesman for Mr FitzPatrick’s family confirmed that he died on Monday from a cardiac arrest.

Mr FitzPatrick oversaw the rise of Anglo Irish Bank from a small Dublin lender into Ireland’s third-largest bank before the financial crisis and property crash brought down the bank.

The bank’s collapse passed losses of almost €30 billion onto the State and contributed to the Government’s need for an international financial bailout.

Mr FitzPatrick was declared bankrupt in July 2010. A series of criminal trials followed on in the wake of the implosion of Anglo Irish Bank.

He was cleared on all counts by a jury in 2014 of having any involvement in the bank’s extension of loans in 2008 to a group of developers to buy shares in Anglo Irish Bank.

In May 2017, on day 127 of the longest running criminal trial in the history of the State, Judge John Aylmer ordered that Mr FitzPatrick be found not guilty of hiding millions of euro in bank loans from auditors.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

Mr FitzPatrick is survived by his wife and their three adult children, David, Jonathan and Sara.

More in this section

Hospitality sector to receive firm warning over compliance with Covid guidelines Hospitality sector to receive firm warning over compliance with Covid guidelines
Seventy-five new jobs announced for Athlone as part of €4.5m Sidero investment Seventy-five new jobs announced for Athlone as part of €4.5m Sidero investment
Fake Irish Covid certs being sold on dark web for €350 Fake Irish Covid certs being sold on dark web for €350
Soldiers ‘under attack ordered to fire baton rounds’ on night of fatal injury in Derry

Soldiers ‘under attack ordered to fire baton rounds’ on night of fatal injury in Derry

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more