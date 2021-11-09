Dublin transport strategy plans to cut emissions but postpones Metrolink

The long promised Metrolink is set to be postponed for another 10 years as part of the National Transport Authority's (NTA) new draft transport strategy.

The NTA has said it is still committed to the development despite the longs delays. The transport authority's new strategy will see the rail line, which has cost millions to date, delayed until 2037 at the earliest.

Speaking about the announcement, Labour transport spokesperson Duncan Smith said it was unacceptable.

“As recently as last week’s transport committee, the NTA confirmed to me that the business plan for MetroLink makes economic sense,” Mr Smith said.

“Therefore the news this morning smack of a political decision to delay this desperately needed piece of infrastructure.”

The strategy also includes cutting transport emissions by 69 per cent. According to proposals by the NTA, the bus and commuter rail fleet in the greater Dublin area will be 100 per cent electric and zero emission by 2035.

The new strategy also includes a complete transition away from fossil fuels for buses within 13 years. Further investment in the Dart and Luas which are both already fully electric, is also part of the plan.

The proposals also set out investment in walking and cycling infrastructure. However, the NTA has said it recognises, additional measures will be required to further incentivise a move away from diesel and petrol fuelled journeys.

Measures such as new parking arrangements, zonal charging, tolling, road pricing and electric cars are all actions the NTA are bringing forward to try to move people away from using diesal and petrol cars for travelling

As part of the strategy, the NTA is proposing the development of a number of new rail lines which includes a line from the M3 Parkway to Navan and extending the DART+ programme.

The draft plan also sets out proposals for eight new Luas extensions including routes to Kimmage, Blanchardstown and Clongriffin.

Transformative

Speaking about the new strategy, NTA Chief Executive Officer Anne Graham said she believes it has the potential to be transformative.

“As far as NTA is concerned, the single biggest step that can be taken to tackle climate change is to encourage as many people as possible to use public transport and other sustainable modes, rather than the private car.

“In broad terms, our Strategy will facilitate this by investing in services and infrastructure, now and into the future.

“But we can’t do this on our own. Some of the other measures needed to reduce emissions that are identified in this document may be challenging and will require action not just from NTA but from a range of other public authorities, state agencies and Government departments.

“We in the NTA want to play our part, and we want to lead by example, and we will do that by transitioning our public transport fleet away from fossil fuel to low and zero emission technologies.

“This process is already under way, and when complete in 2035 will result in a massive reduction in public transport emissions.

The public are invited to go to www.nationatransport.ie, to read about the proposals and to have a say.