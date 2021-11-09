Five PSNI officers injured after BMW drives into police patrol

By Rebecca Black, PA

Five police officers have been injured after a car was driven at a constable in Co Antrim.

A 41-year-old man was arrested following the incident which happened in Carnlough in the early hours of Tuesday.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers had been dealing with an unrelated matter in the Bridge Street area just before 2am when a car was driven at a constable who was on foot.

The BMW then collided with a police vehicle, before reversing into a second police vehicle, which had been positioned to block the BMW in.

The PSNI spokesperson said the constable sustained injuries to his hand and arm and has been left shaken.

Four officers within the two vehicles also sustained minor injuries while significant damage was caused to both police vehicles, along with the BMW.

“This was a deliberate act directed at our officers who were on duty, working to keep people safe,” the spokesperson said.

“We have arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, driving with excess alcohol and dangerous driving. He remains in custody at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 761 of 09/11/21.