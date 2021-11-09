Tue, 09 Nov, 2021 - 10:50

Tipperary named among best foodie holiday destinations by international travel magazine

Condé Nast Traveller said visitors should "pump the breaks" and enjoy the "cosy, characterful county".
County Tipperary has been named among the top holiday destinations for food lovers by a renowned travel magazine, Condé Nast Traveller.

The magazine's annual list of the best holiday destinations is divided into categories, highlighting the best places for culture lovers, foodies, adventure junkies, and families to visit.

Commenting that 2022 is a landmark year to visit Ireland, "marking 100 years since the Irish Free State Constitution Act was passed", the magazine adds: "The poignant anniversary will be a raft of enticing new experiences and openings".

However, the Premier county then steals the show, with visitors told to "pump the breaks" and enjoy the "cosy, characterful county".

Relais & Chateaux is mentioned as one stop which should be made next year, while the need to visit local honey farms and traditional cheesemakers in the area is also stressed.

The other destinations included in the 2022 foodie category alongside Tipperary are Birmingham (England), Serbia, Bend (Oregon, USA) and Jersey (Channel Islands).

