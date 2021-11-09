Tue, 09 Nov, 2021 - 10:16

Gardaí investigate several complaints made by students who claim their drinks were spiked

Officers in Carlow have confirmed that they are probing the complaints made by the women which are alleged to have occurred in Carlow town.
Sarah Slater

Gardaí are investigating complaints made by several female students who claim their drinks were spiked in the last fortnight.

Officers in Carlow have confirmed that they are probing the complaints made by the women which are alleged to have occurred in Carlow town.

A garda spokesperson said: “We are appealing to people to call the gardaí if they can assist us in this matter. These are serious incidents and have the potential to be very detrimental.”

However, none of the incidents, gardaí say involve allegations of sexual assault.

The Institute of Technology (IT) Carlow’s Students Union have launched a campaign to raise awareness and dangers around drink spiking. In a statement the SU said:

“Unfortunately due the recent rise in spiking throughout the country and notably in Carlow, our student union is taking action.

“Across all venues members of the SU and volunteers will be on site to hand out anti drink protectors and will be educating people on anti spiking practices! If you or a friend need any help watch out for us in our HiVis tops!! Stay Safe.”

The initiative titled Spike-Watch involves students' union staff and volunteer students patrolling popular bars in Carlow town.

The aim of the new initiative is to ensure a visible presence to prevent people from spiking drinks.

The volunteer on patrol will also act as a point of contact for anyone who fears they may have been spiked or feels unsafe, the union has said.

Thomas Drury, IT Carlow Students’ Union president said they have been in close communication with local authorities and have been informed that drink spiking is an issue in Carlow.

“We have had incidents of this reported by our students and as the days go on, we are seeing the number of incidents rise,” he added.

