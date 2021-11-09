Tue, 09 Nov, 2021 - 10:11

Northern Secretary self-isolating after testing positive for Covid

Brandon Lewis tweeted that thanks to the vaccine he is ‘so far experiencing only mild symptoms’.
Northern Secretary self-isolating after testing positive for Covid

By Rebecca Black, PA

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has said he is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

Mr Lewis tweeted on Tuesday morning that “thanks to the vaccine” he is “so far only experiencing mild symptoms”.

“I have been self-isolating since I first experienced signs of symptoms and following my positive PCR result I will continue to do so in line with Government regulations,” he said.

Infection rates for the virus have remained high in the North in recent months with more than 1,000 cases a day notified in the region since July.

Earlier this year deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill contracted Covid-19.

In September, she revealed she had suffered a “quite severe” dose of the virus, and at one stage had contemplated going to hospital.

More in this section

Soldiers ‘under attack ordered to fire baton rounds’ on night of fatal injury in Derry Soldiers ‘under attack ordered to fire baton rounds’ on night of fatal injury in Derry
Hospitality sector to receive firm warning over compliance with Covid guidelines Hospitality sector to receive firm warning over compliance with Covid guidelines
Man caught with boxes of stock stolen from former employer Man caught with boxes of stock stolen from former employer
Seventy-five new jobs announced for Athlone as part of €4.5m Sidero investment

Seventy-five new jobs announced for Athlone as part of €4.5m Sidero investment

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more