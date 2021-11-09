Tue, 09 Nov, 2021 - 09:42

Four Agsi national executive members resign over governance concerns

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (Agsi) began its annual delegate conference in Killarney on Monday.
Four members of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors' (Agsi) national executive have resigned due to concerns over governance.

Following the resignation of two members last week, the remaining two came on Monday as the group's annual delegate conference got underway in Killarney, Co Kerry.

As reported in The Irish Times, it is understood their decisions relate to governance concerns they raised, which they felt had not been addressed by Agsi. The association is yet to comment on the matter.

The conference will continue on Tuesday, with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and Agsi general secretary Antoinette Cunningham due to address the meeting.

On Monday, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee was in attendance, remarking that recent protests outside the homes of politicians and public figures, such as Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan, were “crossing a line”.

