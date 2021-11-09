Tue, 09 Nov, 2021 - 06:52

Hospitality sector to receive firm warning over compliance with Covid guidelines

Representatives from the hospitality sector will meet with members of the Government on Tuesday to discuss the impact of the latest surge in cases.
Hospitality sector to receive firm warning over compliance with Covid guidelines

Representatives from the hospitality sector are to be warned that compliance with Covid-19 guidelines must improve in response to the latest surge in case numbers.

A meeting will take place between the Government and representative groups on Tuesday following seven days of daily case numbers being in excess of 3,000.

The Government will seek "maximum compliance" with existing guidelines from pubs, restaurants and live entertainment venues, particularly the checking of Covid certificates, according to The Irish Times.

Recent research by the Economic and Social Research Institute revealed the number of customers not being asked to present a Covid cert has increased steadily in recent weeks, jumping from 21 to 37 per cent in pubs, while 34 per cent said they were not asked for the certificate at a restaurant in October.

Covid restrictions eased on October 22nd, allowing for the reopening of nightclubs and live music events with a number of additional measures in place.

Since then, 2,266 compliance checks have been carried out by the HSE, "at all times of the day/night and at weekends". These checks found 70 per cent of businesses to be "compliant", 23 per cent "required additional compliance measures" and 7 per cent were "non-compliant".

Failure to comply with the guidelines can result in a €2,500 fine for the business, in addition to a referral being made to Gardaí, which could result in an objection to the renewal of the premises' licence.

More in this section

Man caught with boxes of stock stolen from former employer Man caught with boxes of stock stolen from former employer
Gerry Hutch challenges jurisdiction of non-jury Special Criminal Court Gerry Hutch challenges jurisdiction of non-jury Special Criminal Court
Couple who failed to get medical aid for baby avoid jail term for child cruelty Couple who failed to get medical aid for baby avoid jail term for child cruelty
Soldiers ‘under attack ordered to fire baton rounds’ on night of fatal injury in Derry

Soldiers ‘under attack ordered to fire baton rounds’ on night of fatal injury in Derry

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more