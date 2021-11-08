Mon, 08 Nov, 2021 - 17:35

Covid: 3,161 new cases as Holohan urges people to get a booster vaccine

Speaking about the latest figures, Dr Tony Holohan reiterated that vaccination provides the strongest defence against severe illness and hospitalisation.
A further 3,161 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the State.

As of Monday morning, there were 498 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 78 were in ICU.

Speaking about the latest figures, Dr Tony Holohan reiterated that vaccination provides the strongest defence against severe illness and hospitalisation. He urged people who have not yet had the vaccine, or those who need a booster jab, to come forward.

"We are now also boosting and offering a third vaccine dose to healthcare workers and people over the age of 60.

"We are beginning to see encouraging signs, in the decreasing levels of infection among those age groups that have received their booster dose.

"The importance of coming forward cannot be overstated. If it is time for your booster, please come forward to receive that booster.

As well as Covid-19 vaccines, the CMO also encouraged people of all ages to get the flu jab, including children.

"Children are twice as likely to get the flu than adults. Children are also more likely than adults to get severe complications of flu.

"The flu vaccine will help protect your child against flu and reduce the spread of flu to others such as siblings, parents and grandparents."

Children and young people aged 2 to 17 can get the nasal flu vaccine for free.

