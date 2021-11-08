Mon, 08 Nov, 2021 - 17:15

Citywest developer Davy Hickey Properties settles legal dispute

A legal dispute over the future of tens of millions of Euro worth of development land in Dublin has been settled
Citywest developer Davy Hickey Properties settles legal dispute

A legal dispute over the future of tens of millions of Euro worth of development land in Dublin involving a Davy Hickey Properties-related firm has been settled.

The case concerned a company called Oviedo Ltd which was formed with the specific purpose of taking the transfer of non-cash assets, including 30 subsidiaries, from an Isle of Man company, Davy Hickey Properties (DHP IOM), which has developed and managed the assets over a number of years and which are now estimated to be worth around €40 million. 

Development lands

Those assets include property in Leeson Street, Dublin, and a development site known as Mountview at Citywest, Dublin, which was advertised for sale in April. 

It also includes another 16.5 acre Citywest site, known as the Northern Quarter which was advertised for sale in May.

A Luxembourg-registered firm, Fulman Holdings SARL, which is 33.6% Oviedo shareholder, claimed mismanagement sufficient to establish shareholder oppression in the company. 

Fulman brought proceedings in the Commercial Court including seeking an injunction restraining the Oviedo board from disposing of the property until an independent report/valuation was obtained.

Injunction

The injunction was sought against  Davy Hickey co-founder Brendan Hickey and fellow Oviedo directors Hugh Lynn, James Brian Davy, Kyran McLaughlin and Martin Naughton who all opposed it. 

It was argued Fulman's conduct was an attempt to subvert the mandate given to the board to dispose of the assets.  

Last July, Mr Justice Denis McDonald refused that injunction and the main case in relation to alleged shareholder oppression had still yet to be heard.

The judge said given the facts involved, it was difficult to see how the Oviedo board could be criticised for pursuing a policy which a majority of shareholders voted for.   

Settlement

On Monday, the judge was told by Ray Jackson BL, for Fulman, the case had been settled.

He also read a statement from the parties.

It stated: “The directors of Oviedo Limited (trading as Davy Hickey Properties) and Fulman Holdings are pleased to announce that they have resolved their differences and agreed to settle the ongoing legal action between the parties.

"The agreed arrangements include a structure to retain ownership of the Group’s Leeson Street related holdings and the freehold of Citywest Business Campus.

"The proceedings having arisen in circumstances where there were differences in relation to the management of the company, Fulman Holdings acknowledges that there has been no wrongdoing by any of the directors in respect of either of Oviedo Ltd or DHP (IOM) Limited. The parties will not be making any further comment on the matter.”

Mr Justice McDonald said he was delighted the case had been resolved and made certain agreed orders in relation to costs.

More in this section

Gerry Hutch challenges jurisdiction of non-jury Special Criminal Court Gerry Hutch challenges jurisdiction of non-jury Special Criminal Court
Man found with drugs worth over €55,000 receives fully suspended sentence Man found with drugs worth over €55,000 receives fully suspended sentence
Swim instructor whose husband stole over €240k in social welfare avoids jail Swim instructor whose husband stole over €240k in social welfare avoids jail
Man caught with boxes of stock stolen from former employer

Man caught with boxes of stock stolen from former employer

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more