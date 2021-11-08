Teenager avoids jail for 'devastating' care home attack

Tom Tuite

A teenage girl, who seriously injured a staff member in a “devastating” single-punch attack in a children’s special care home, has avoided a custodial sentence.

The 17-year-old pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to the woman (42), appearing at the Dublin Children’s Court for sentencing.

Judge Paul Kelly noted the care worker suffered a fractured eye socket and feared she could be partially blinded.

In her statement, the victim said she understood young people in secure care were at a high risk to themselves. However, she said she suffered a fractured eye socket which will require surgery “and possibly losing sight to her eye”.

The judge remarked the medical report did not read that way; however, the eye injury was serious, with continued side effects and frightening prospects.

Defence solicitor Brian Keenan submitted that a pre-sentence probation report on the girl was very positive. The teen remains in care and cannot be identified due to her age.

Judge Kelly said the case demonstrated the impact a single blow can have. From the probation report handed into court, however, he was sure it would not happen again.

The care staff were in a difficult position, and the girl also faced challenges which "exploded on this day in a single incident that had a devastating impact on this lady".

The girl told the court that when she turns 18 she planned to start an education course and perhaps go to college.

Judge Kelly held that there did not seem to be an ongoing requirement for Probation Service intervention. Furthermore, he noted that the girl had expressed great remorse for the incident, which would live with her for some time.

The judge bound her to the peace for 12 months.