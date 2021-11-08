Mon, 08 Nov, 2021 - 11:10

Gardaí investigating assault on a woman in Cork

The attack happened while the woman was out walking in a sports ground in the town.
Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí are investigating after a woman in her late 50s was assaulted yesterday evening in Fermoy, Co Cork.

As the Irish Examiner reports, the attack happened while the woman was out walking in a sports ground in the town.

The sporting facility remained sealed off this morning, with a large garda presence, and uniformed gardaí posted at all entrances.

Investigations are ongoing.

The sports campus is a popular recreational spot in the town, comprising of sports pitches, a floodlit tennis court, and a 1.2km walk. #

It is used by pupils from nearby schools, including St Coleman's and Loreto Convent, and by the town's residents to exercise and walk their dogs.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed anything is asked to contact Fermoy Garda Station at 021 82100.

