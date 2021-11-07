Sun, 07 Nov, 2021 - 21:57

Churches introduce cashless tap and donate option

The aim of the new card terminals is to increase church collections as fewer people use cash.
The Dublin Archdiocese has said tap-and-donate devices will be installed in churches in response to the pandemic.

As reported in the Business Post, card payment terminals will be installed in some 200 parishes in Dublin and other locations in the east of the country to provide a 'tap and go' donation option.

The aim of the new card terminals is to increase church collections as fewer people use cash.

The move comes following a successful pilot project last year in 60 different parishes.

It is hoped that an increased number of card terminals will be in operation by Christmas in a bid to catch the church's busiest time of year.

