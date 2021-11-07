Sun, 07 Nov, 2021 - 16:46

Seven units of Dublin Fire Brigade attend fire on Georges Street

Emergency services treated seven people for smoke inhalation.
Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) have been attending a fire on South Great Georges Street.

The incident occurred in an apartment block after an electric scooter which was being charged caught fire.

DFB have said seven units and three ambulances attended the scene which is now under control.

Road closures are in places with local gardai assisting at the scene.

