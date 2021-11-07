Seven units of Dublin Fire Brigade attend fire on Georges Street

Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) have been attending a fire on South Great Georges Street.

The incident occurred in an apartment block after an electric scooter which was being charged caught fire.

DFB have said seven units and three ambulances attended the scene which is now under control.

Seven units and three ambulances (@AmbulanceDublin) have attended a well developed fire on Georges Street 7️⃣ Seven people have been treated for smoke inhalation ⛔️ Road closures are in place ?The fire is under control#Dublin #fire ?@brianpbass pic.twitter.com/CrAkiqKhYN — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) November 7, 2021

Emergency services treated seven people for smoke inhalation.

Road closures are in places with local gardai assisting at the scene.