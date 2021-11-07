Planners approve large solar farm in Co Carlow

Sarah Slater

A large-scale solar farm in Co Carlow has been given the green light to proceed.

An Bord Pleanála granted planning permission for a 65 hectare (160 acre) solar farm in Grangeford Old and Friarstown following an appeal by Summit Solar Ltd, who are behind the plan.

County planners had refused permission on the basis of the size of the development of 65 hectares stating it would be contrary to the county development plan.

It also viewed that the development site adjoined the Ardnehue river which drains in the River Burren and was not satisfied that there would not be a negative impact in a designated Special Area of Conservation (SAC).

The company argued the council’s objection to the scale of site was “outdated” and not consistent with “national, European and international policies”.

They referred to its own Natura Impact Statement that demonstrated the SAC would not be significantly affected.

In its decision, An Bord Pleanála deemed that the development would not adversely affect the integrity of the River Barrow and River Nore SAC.

In coming to its decision, the Board noted the national targets for renewable energy to contribute to 40 per cent of gross electricity consumption.

Summit Solar’s plans also includes 25 power hubs incorporating both the inverters and transformers within the same container and three single story buildings/containers housing communication and storage equipment.