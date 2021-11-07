Talented GAA player killed in Co Kilkenny crash

Sarah Slater

A talented GAA player who died in a car crash in the early hours of Friday morning is to be laid to rest on Monday.

Martin Burke (20), from, Urlingford, Co Kilkenny, was a passenger in a car which crashed at Tobernapeastia, between Urlingford and Freshford.

Emeralds GAA Club posted a tribute to the young man on Facebook.

“We would like to send our heartfelt condolences to his parents, Deboragh and Michael, his sister Emma, and all his relatives from the Burke, Ryan and Moriarty family who are so deeply connected with the club over many years," it said.

“Martin was a dedicated player with the Emeralds and was a key member on all teams at underage from Under 6s up to Under 19.

The club said all activities and training will be cancelled this weekend.

Mr Burke will be laid to rest at Johnstown Cemetery following his 11am Requiem Mass at the Church of the Assumption Urlingford.

He is survived by his parents Michael and Deborah, sister Emma, grandparents Angela, John and Marie, great grandfather Paddy, Aunt Lisa, Uncle Keith, nephew Damien, niece Taylor, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for anyone who was travelling on that road between 2.45am and 3am to get in touch – and particularly those who might have dash-cam footage.