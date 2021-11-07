Sun, 07 Nov, 2021 - 08:23

Man charged by gardaí investigating threat to British MP

The British man was arrested in Cork on Saturday.
By David Young, PA

A British man arrested in Cork on suspicion of making threats to kill an MP has been charged.

The man (41), from England, was detained in Douglas on Saturday.

The arrest was made as gardaí executed a search warrant at a residential property.

During the course of the search a number of electronic items were seized.

It is understood the person targeted by the alleged threat is a Westminster MP.

The Irish Times has reported the person is a female Labour politician.

The man, who was held at Bridewell Garda station in Cork, was scheduled to appear before Cork District Court later on Sunday.

The arrest and charge follows the fatal stabbing of Conservative MP David Amess as he held a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex on October 15th.

Ali Harbi Ali (25) has been remanded in custody charged with murdering Mr Amess.

