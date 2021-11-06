Sat, 06 Nov, 2021 - 21:57

Two men charged over seizure of drugs worth €140,000

Both men are due to appear before a special sitting of Cork District Court on Sunday morning.
Two men have been charged over the seizure of €140,000 worth of drugs in Cork.

On Thursday, Gardaí arrested both males after two separate packages containing suspected cocaine were recovered from a taxi on the M8 at Glanmire.

The two men, aged in their 30s and 50s, were arrested.

This is one of many search operations carried out by the gardaí under Operation Tara which was launched in July to tackle illegal drug dealing across the State.

