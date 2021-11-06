Minister for Climate will not be attending Cop26 following positive Covid test

Minister for Climate and Environment Eamon Ryan will not be attending the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow after he tested positive for Covid-19.

As reported in The Irish Times, Mr Ryan said he is asymptomatic and discovered he had Covid-19 when he took a precautionary PCR test on Friday.

Mr Ryan has advised the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and the Secretary to the Government that he has tested positive.

A Government spokesperson has said two senior members of the Government have taken tests "out of an abundance of caution", including the Taoiseach, who has tested negative.

In a statement issued on Saturday evening, Mr Ryan's department said the National Climate Delegation will continue its efforts to secure meaningful progress at COP26.

It is hoped this will be done through membership of the EU and as a new signatory to the High Ambition Coalition, which works to ensure the delivery of ambitious Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

Mr Ryan said he has advised the HSE of his close contacts, including those encountered in the 24 hours before the test.