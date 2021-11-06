Sat, 06 Nov, 2021 - 15:01

Gardaí in Cork arrest English man on suspicion of threatening to kill British MP

The man was detained in Douglas on Saturday.
By David Young, PA

Gardaí in Cork have arrested a British man on suspicion of making threats to kill a Westminster MP.

The man (41), from England, was detained in Douglas on Saturday.

The arrest was made as gardaí executed a search warrant at a residential property.

A Garda spokesman said: “During the course of the search a number of electronic items were seized and one man, 41, was arrested on suspicion of making threats against a person from outside of this jurisdiction.”

The Irish Times has reported that the person who received the threats is a female Labour politician.

The man has been detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. He is being held at Bridewell Garda Station in Cork.

The arrest follows the fatal stabbing of Conservative MP David Amess, as he held a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex on October 15th.

Ali Harbi Ali (25) has been remanded in custody charged with murdering Mr Amess.

