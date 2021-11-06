Two Shamrock Rovers fans arrested after fireworks disrupt match

Two Shamrock Rovers fans who caused disruption during Friday’s trip to Waterford have been arrested for their actions.

With 16 minutes on the clock, the game at the RSC was halted by referee Rob Hennessy after a number of fireworks were set off over the pith. Waterford midfielder Anthony Wordsworth was seen to be struck by a projectile.

Play restarted eight minutes later, with Rovers going on to secure a 1-3 win.

In a statement released on Saturday morning, Rovers director Mark Lynch condemned the actions of the "so called" fans and promised to cooperate fully with any potential Garda investigation.

The two arrested individuals will also be indefinitely banned from Tallaght Stadium.

Lynch added: "Shamrock Rovers FC unequivocally condemns the actions of two ‘so called’ supporters whose actions caused disruption at last night’s league game at the RSC in Waterford.

"It is regrettable that the actions of two individuals caused reputational damage to the club and was not reflective of the atmosphere and support from the large away crowd of over 350 Hoops fans who supported the team throughout, enjoying a 3-1 away win."