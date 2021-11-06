Man charged with murdering his wife in Dublin

Tom Tuite

A man has been remanded in custody, with a recommendation for psychiatric treatment, after gardaí charged him with murdering his wife at their Dublin apartment.

Fabiole Camara De Campos (32), from Brazil but living in Ireland for around five years, was found dead at her home in Charlestown Place on St Margaret's Road, Finglas, in the city's north side.

She suffered multiple severe knife injuries to the head and neck in the fatal assault.

Gardaí gained entry at about 6.15am on Thursday.

The scene was preserved for a technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. The office of the State Pathologist then conducted a postmortem.

Gardaí arrested her husband, Diego Costa Silva (32), on suspicion of murder and brought him to Finglas Garda station.

They detained him under section four of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He was charged in the station at 4.32am on Saturday and held pending his appearance before Judge Grainne Malone at that morning’s sitting of Dublin District Court.

No response

Dressed in a black T-shirt and tracksuit bottoms, Mr Costa Silva, also a Brazilian national, sat silently at the side of the courtroom. He listened to the proceedings with the aid of an interpreter.

Judge Malone asked if he wished to nominate a solicitor under the legal aid scheme, but he did not respond. The translator told her, "he is not replying," and the accused remained silent for the rest of the hearing.

Solicitor Eddie O'Connor confirmed he was instructed in the case and that he had spoken to Mr Costa Silva. He also said he attended the garda station for the last two days.

Detective Sergeant Louise McHugh told the court that she charged Mr Costa Silva with murder contrary to common law.

She added that he "made no reply after caution" and was handed a copy of the charge sheet.

Psychiatric treatment

Due to the nature of the charge, Judge Malone remanded him in custody and agreed to the solicitor's request to recommend psychiatric treatment for the accused in prison.

Judge Malone also granted legal aid after noting he was unemployed. However, there was no indication as to how he will plead.

He will face his next hearing at Cloverhill District Court via video link on Friday.

The District Court does not have jurisdiction to hold a bail hearing in a murder case, which requires an application in the High Court.

Fabiole Camara De Campos had recently begun working in a cryptocurrency firm as a customer support analyst.

She had been living in Dublin with Diego, a former professional driver, since December 2016.