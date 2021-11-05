Fri, 05 Nov, 2021 - 20:10

Man dies following road crash in Co Kilkenny

The crash happened on the R693 at Tobernapaiste, Freshford, Kilkenny in the early hours of Friday.
Man dies following road crash in Co Kilkenny

By Rebecca Black, PA

A 20-year-old man has died following a road crash in Co Kilkenny.

The incident happened on the R693 at Tobernapaiste, Freshford, Kilkenny in the early hours of Friday.

The 20-year-old, who was a passenger, was fatally injured, according to Gardaí

His body was removed from the scene to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, where a post mortem will take place in due course.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

In particular, any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R693 at Tobernapaiste, Freshford between 2.45am and 3am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Couple claim carer unlawfully spent €150,000 of their money Couple claim carer unlawfully spent €150,000 of their money
DUP First Minister cannot use joint office as ‘shield’ to hide from court, judge says DUP First Minister cannot use joint office as ‘shield’ to hide from court, judge says
Holohan alarmed by 'concerning' figures as 3,903 Covid cases reported Holohan alarmed by 'concerning' figures as 3,903 Covid cases reported
Covid booster jabs should eventually be offered to all adults, Varadkar says

Covid booster jabs should eventually be offered to all adults, Varadkar says

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more