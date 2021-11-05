Fri, 05 Nov, 2021 - 19:26

Martin: Abuse keeping young people and women from getting involved in politics

The Taoiseach said that while most people are courteous to politicians, there is a ‘coarseness’ developing.
By Rebecca Black, PA

Irish premier Micheal Martin has expressed concern about abuse being a barrier to young people and women becoming involved in politics.

The Taoiseach was speaking after paying tribute in Cavan to the late Paddy Smith, who was sentenced to be executed during the War of Independence but was spared and went on to become a long-serving Fianna Fail TD.

Some 90 per cent of TDs and senators say they have experienced some kind of verbal or physical abuse.

Mr Martin said that while most epople are courteous to politicians, there is a “coarseness” developing.

 

He said representatives should be able to walk the streets without being harassed.

“I think it can be a barrier for young people to get involved in politics, and for young women in particular,” he said.

“I want to also say on the other side of the coin, the vast vast majority of people are very courteous to politicians and they’re warm, I think that needs to be said also.

“I move freely about and people will engage with us, and I think that’s been one of the great things about Irish politics is that kind of closeness between politics and people.

“That said, there is a coarseness developing and there’s an aggression in some quarters, and some of that is a carefully prepared agenda to try and create a really divisive type of politics, so I think people should desist from doing that.

“Protest is important in a democracy, freedom of speech and freedom of protest and of movement, but I think freedom of movement of politicians is important as well – in other words, politicians should be able to walk the streets without being harassed or shouted at or threatened and so on like that.”

