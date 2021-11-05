N18 near Limerick closed due to overturned truck

David Raleigh

Gardaí are investigating the cause of a road traffic collision in which a truck overturned on the N18 between Clare and Limerick on Friday morning.

A section of the Limerick city inbound carriageway, which links Limerick to the M18, was closed to traffic, with emergency services attending the scene.

It is understood no other vehicle was involved in the incident.

Long traffic tailbacks have been reported along the route from Ennis to Limerick city.

Collision on M18/N18 between J05 - CRATLOE and J04 - CRATLOEMOYLE (South) (05-Nov 09:45) https://t.co/7YdB52UGLt — TII Traffic (@TIITraffic) November 5, 2021

The collision occurred between Setrights Tavern, Cratloe and the Radisson Blu Hotel at about 9.30am.

Emergency services, including Gardaí and several units attached to the Limerick City and County Fire Service attended the scene.

Traffic diversions are in place, taking traffic towards Sixmilebirdge and Meelick.

“Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic incident where a HGV overturned on N18 Southbound at 9.25am on November 5th, 2021. The N18 Southbound is closed. Local diversions are in place,” a garda spokesperson said.

“No injuries have been reported at this time. Investigations are ongoing,” he added.