Fri, 05 Nov, 2021 - 12:00

Senior Kinahan associate extradited from Lanzarote to UK over drugs charge

Gary Vickery (38), originally from Dublin, was escorted on a flight from Lanzarote by officers from the UK's National Crime Agency
Sam Russell, PA

A senior associate of the Kinahan organised crime gang wanted for his involvement in the supply of class A drugs worth millions of pounds has been extradited to the UK from the Canary Islands.

Gary Vickery, originally from Dublin, was escorted on a flight from Lanzarote by officers from the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) on Thursday, having been arrested by Spanish police on October 20th.

The 38-year-old had previously admitted to having a leading role in conspiring to import class A and B drugs and money laundering, but failed to attend a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court in July, the NCA said.

Gary Vickery. Photo: UK National Crime Agency

He is due to appear before the court on Friday, before appearing alongside his two co-defendants at a hearing on December 3rd.

Vickery’s co-accused, Thomas Kavanagh (53) from Tamworth and Daniel Canning (42), originally from Dublin, are both in custody awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to conspiring to import class A and B drugs and money laundering.

Canning also pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm and ammunition.

