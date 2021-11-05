Local Property Tax returns deadline extended by Revenue

Muireann Duffy

Revenue has confirmed the deadline for property owners filing Local Property Tax (LPT) returns has been extended due to a surge of engagement which is expected to continue over the coming days.

The deadline has been pushed back to Wednesday, November 10th at 5pm after 250,000 properties were filed in the last three days and over 80,000 calls were made to Revenue's LPT helpline. The original cut-off point was due to fall on Sunday, November 7th.

Revenue said it is conscious that the LPT can cause "a degree of worry and stress for property owners who do not have a reason to engage directly with Revenue on an ongoing basis", adding that this year was the first revaluation since the LPT was introduced eight years ago.

Property owners were advised the quickest way to submit their LPT return is online via Revenue's myAccount, ROS or the LPT online portal. The LPT helpline will also be open each day (including Saturday and Sunday) up to Wednesday's deadline, although daily operating time will vary.

Revenue also confirmed that those who submitted a written query (via MyEnquiries or by post) regarding their 2022 LPT obligations prior to the deadline will be treated as having complied with their requirements on time, "provided they file their return promptly as soon as their query is resolved".