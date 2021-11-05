Fri, 05 Nov, 2021 - 09:27

Local Property Tax returns deadline extended by Revenue

The deadline has been extended to Wednesday, November 10th at 5pm.
Local Property Tax returns deadline extended by Revenue

Muireann Duffy

Revenue has confirmed the deadline for property owners filing Local Property Tax (LPT) returns has been extended due to a surge of engagement which is expected to continue over the coming days.

The deadline has been pushed back to Wednesday, November 10th at 5pm after 250,000 properties were filed in the last three days and over 80,000 calls were made to Revenue's LPT helpline. The original cut-off point was due to fall on Sunday, November 7th.

Revenue said it is conscious that the LPT can cause "a degree of worry and stress for property owners who do not have a reason to engage directly with Revenue on an ongoing basis", adding that this year was the first revaluation since the LPT was introduced eight years ago.

Property owners were advised the quickest way to submit their LPT return is online via Revenue's myAccount, ROS or the LPT online portal. The LPT helpline will also be open each day (including Saturday and Sunday) up to Wednesday's deadline, although daily operating time will vary.

Revenue also confirmed that those who submitted a written query (via MyEnquiries or by post) regarding their 2022 LPT obligations prior to the deadline will be treated as having complied with their requirements on time, "provided they file their return promptly as soon as their query is resolved".

More in this section

Climate Action Plan costs to largely fall on households and private sector Climate Action Plan costs to largely fall on households and private sector
Kenneth Branagh and Jamie Dornan return home for Belfast film premiere Kenneth Branagh and Jamie Dornan return home for Belfast film premiere
Dublin man who threatened to kill gardaí during drug search jailed Dublin man who threatened to kill gardaí during drug search jailed
Just Eat to create 160 new Irish jobs, investing in flagship Dublin office

Just Eat to create 160 new Irish jobs, investing in flagship Dublin office

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more