Adam King set to launch Christmas Book 'A Hug for You'

Olivia Kelleher

Adam King, the seven-year-old with a brittle bone condition who captured the hearts of the nation with his virtual hug on the Late Late Toy Show, is to launch his Christmas book 'A Hug For You'.

Adam, from Killeagh, Co Cork, has Osteogenesis Imperfecta - a rare, lifelong genetic condition of bone and connective tissue.

He raised over €266,000 for Cork University Hospital Charity and Temple Street Children’s University Hospital Health Foundation through the sale of special Virtual Hugs Valentine’s Day cards earlier this year.

The book was penned by Adam's father, David who is no novice to the writing of books for children having written 'But Really ....Adventures with a Difference' in 2019.

'A Hug for You' is a picture book inspired by Adam's real life adventures.

Adam will be joined by his family on Tuesday, November 9th at the launch of the book in the River Lee Hotel in Cork. He will also make another appearance on the Late Late Show tonight.

We are *so* excited to share- we're back on the @RTELateLateShow next Friday night! We will be chatting to Ryan about 'A Hug For You' and sharing a few surprises 😉.Tune in!



Gentle reminder - if you've 2 mins, we'd be so grateful of a vote @AnPostIBAS :https://t.co/iyoLmsgaIO pic.twitter.com/CqLKqo3Nn2 — Adam King Adventures (@AdamKingIRL) October 30, 2021

Following his appearance on the Late Late Toy Show last year, Adam received a message from retired astronaut Chris Hadfield who said he was hugely impressed by the youngster.

"The way that you spoke, the way that you treated everybody around you, the way that you showed us the things that you are dreaming of, I found it really inspiring."

Adam is also due to receive a Pride of Cork Award later this month. Other recipients include cervical cancer campaigner, Stephen Teap, broadcaster Paul Byrne of Virgin Media News, and 11-year-old twins, Hassan and Hussein Benhaffaf, who were born conjoined but were separated in a 14-hour operation.