Operations being cancelled nationwide due to Covid spike - HSE director

Vivienne Clarke

The HSE’s director of acute services, Liam Woods has said 10 scheduled operations per week are being cancelled at 21 hospitals across the country because of rising Covid cases.

The demand on emergency departments, independent from Covid, is also very high, he told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland.

The concern was the pressure on GPs and community care had led to an increase of 10 per cent to 15 per cent in attendance at emergency departments compared to 2019 levels, he added.

Mr Woods also said details of the Winter Plan should be revealed in “the next few days”. The reality was that work on the plan had commenced last summer, but the particulars of the plan were still “a matter for dialogue”.

He said this was “simply” a reflection that the allocation from Budget 2022 has to be translated into the service plan for the coming years.

The increase in attendance in emergency departments had been driven by difficulties in accessing care in the community, particularly in the over-75 category, he added. This was reflected in a high need for care which is putting pressure on the system.

The wider plan is to grow capacity in acute and community services to meet population demands, Mr Woods explained. Over 1,100 extra beds had been opened since the start of Covid and the number of intensive care beds had increased from 255 to 300.

“That’s going to need to continue. We’re going to need to meet the growing health care demand.”

In the short term, the HSE was using the private hospital system to provide 1,000 beds per week, use of which varied depending on the phase of the pandemic. Urgent surgeries were being diverted while cancer care would continue “no matter what is happening,” he said.

Emergency departments would “always” remain open, Mr Woods stressed.