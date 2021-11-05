Just Eat to create 160 new Irish jobs, investing in flagship Dublin office

Just Eat has announced it is to bring 160 additional jobs to Ireland as the company unveiled plans for its new office space in Dublin.

The new roles will primarily be based in the new office, to be located at 35 Shelbourne Road in Ballsbridge.

The company plans to occupy the space by February next year as the phased return the workplace under Covid-19 guidelines continues.

The posts will largely be in the areas of customer service, sales, office management and facilities, the company said.

Just Eat added the investment has been fuelled by "exceptionally strong growth over the past two years".

Couriers will also be recruited over the coming weeks in a number of locations, with an active campaign currently underway in Kildare and Athlone.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar said it was "encouraging to see the sector continuing to thrive and grow" as the wider hospitality sector reopened under the easing of Covid restrictions.