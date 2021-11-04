Climate Action Plan: Key points at-a-glance

By Cate McCurry, PA
The Government has published its revised climate action plan to reduce the State’s carbon emissions by 51 per cent by the end of the decade.
It has set out a plan of how every sector in Ireland will play its part in cutting emissions.
As we transform how we travel, we will deliver:
500,000 additional daily walking, cycling & public transport journeys
945,000 EVs on the road
A 10% reduction in the remaining car journeys which are fuelled by petrol/diesel

Among the keys measures include:
- An increase of renewable electricity by up to 80 per cent, with a mix from offshore and onshore wind and solar power.
- Further measures include increased electricity storage, the deployment of zero-emissions gas and the production of hydrogen for use in other industries.
- Cut electricity use of between 62 and 81 per cent, relative to 2018 levels.
- Transport will see an acceleration of the electrification of road transport, the use of biofuels and a shift to transport modes with lower energy consumption, including walking, cycling, active and public transport.
- Further measures will include a “modal shift” to reduce the overall fossil fuelled distance undertaken by car by 10 per cent.
- Reaching 845,000 electric cars by 2030.
Ministers said the Climate Action Plan launched today highlights the importance in setting a pathway to reducing Ireland's greenhouse gas emissions by 51% in 2030.


- Reaching 95,000 zero-emissions vans and 3,500 zero-emissions HGVs by 2030
- Replacements for bus and rail to be services “green” including 1,500 electric vehicle buses and expanded electrified rail services by 2030.
- Scale up retrofitting and the rollout of district heating in cities and the ramping up of zero-emissions heating in commercial buildings.
- Retrofitting 500,000 homes by 2030.
- Reducing emissions from public sector buildings by 50 per cent
- Reducing agriculture emissions by up to 30 per cent by 2030
- Reducing fertiliser use and increasing the use of clover and multi-species swards
- Improving animal breeding and feeding
- Increase organically farmed land almost five-fold to 350,000 hectares.
- Manage emissions from the dairy herd
- Increase afforestation with a new forestry programme to launch in 2023.