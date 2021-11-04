Climate Action Plan: Key points at-a-glance

By Cate McCurry, PA

The Government has published its revised climate action plan to reduce the State’s carbon emissions by 51 per cent by the end of the decade.

It has set out a plan of how every sector in Ireland will play its part in cutting emissions.

As we transform how we travel, we will deliver:



500,000 additional daily walking, cycling & public transport journeys

945,000 EVs on the road

A 10% reduction in the remaining car journeys which are fuelled by petrol/diesel

Among the keys measures include:

An increase of renewable electricity by up to 80 per cent, with a mix from offshore and onshore wind and solar power.

Further measures include increased electricity storage, the deployment of zero-emissions gas and the production of hydrogen for use in other industries.

Cut electricity use of between 62 and 81 per cent, relative to 2018 levels.

Transport will see an acceleration of the electrification of road transport, the use of biofuels and a shift to transport modes with lower energy consumption, including walking, cycling, active and public transport.

Further measures will include a “modal shift” to reduce the overall fossil fuelled distance undertaken by car by 10 per cent.

Reaching 845,000 electric cars by 2030.

