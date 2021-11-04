Dublin man who threatened to kill gardaí during drug search jailed

Tom Tuite

A Dublin man has been jailed for nine months after a court found him guilty of threats to kill two gardaí when they carried out a drug search.

Jordan Grimes (23) from Ferryman's Crossing in Dublin's north inner city, denied threatening to kill or cause serious harm to two officers from Store Garda Street station on January 29th, 2020.

However, Judge John Hughes convicted him following a hearing at Dublin District Court.

The father-of-one had 72 prior criminal convictions, and the sentence will be consecutive to his current jail term due to end in December.

In evidence, Garda Shane Healy said he was on patrol at about 4.30pm when he saw Grimes wearing Ray-Ban sunglasses on an electric scooter. He also detected a smell of cannabis from him. The garda informed him he was going to carry out a drug search.

Garda Healy alleged the accused then said: "It's okay, Shane, I'll see you after work; you have to go home". The garda told the court the accused then named the district where he lived and threatened: "All you will see is black".

The mention of his area put him in fear and he looked at it as a threat to his life, that Grimes wanted to shoot him or inflict serious harm.

Threat

Questioned by State solicitor, Tom Conlon, Garda Healy said the threat made him fearful for himself, his partner and his family.

Garda Healy said Grimes then directed his attention to Garda Conor Byrne, telling him: "I will see you after work when you are not in uniform, something along those lines."

The search ended, but nothing was found. Grimes was asked about the scooter and sunglasses, becoming “difficult to handle”.

Garda Healy alleged Grimes, in a sinister tone, was "muttering under his breath - 'you will die, you will die'."

Grimes was then arrested on suspicion of possessing stolen property.

Garda Healy said Grimes continued this as 10-15 locals came towards them and began making threats.

He accepted the area was troubled by crime, drug addiction and social issues. However, he disagreed with defence solicitor, Tony Collier, that Grimes was “just mouthing off” rather than intentionally threatening to kill.

'I never forget a face'

Garda Conor Byrne told the court he heard the threat to his colleague. Then, he said, an angry Grimes "looked directly in my eyes" and threatened to find and attack him after work.

He maintained Grimes told him, "I never forget a face", and described it as worrying. Garda Byrne was in fear and said others there escalated the situation.

Questioned by the defence, he accepted he did not hit his emergency panic button. However, he had already radioed his station and knew assistance was on the way.

Garda Byrne rejected suggestions the offence was closer to a public order offence and added that he feared for his life.

Grimes was never charged over the scooter and sunglasses.

In closing submissions, Grimes' solicitor pleaded with the court to look at how the situation evolved, however, Judge Hughes found him guilty of the threats. He also convicted him of dangerous driving on a moped on another date, resulting in a 10-year road ban.

His criminal record had multiple dangerous driving and motoring offences, 11 trespasses, five drug offences, and stolen property charges.

In mitigation, the defence said Grimes' father tragically died when he was a young child, adding that he had issues throughout his life.