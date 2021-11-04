PSNI chief pledges to ‘root out’ sexual misconduct in force

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

The PSNI chief constable has said he is determined to “root out” those responsible for incidents of sexual harassment within the force.

Simon Byrne told the Policing Board that he hoped that such incidents would not put new female recruits off joining the police.

It came after a PSNI civilian employee spoke out to say she felt she had been let down after making allegations of sexual assault against a serving officer.

Sinead McGrotty told the BBC Radio Ulster Talkback programme that she had been subjected to inappropriate comments and touching over several years by an officer.

She reported the officer in 2012 and an internal disciplinary process fined him £250 after he accepted one allegation of inappropriate touching.

He was not suspended and retained his job.

Ms McGrotty is currently taking an industrial tribunal against the PSNI, the BBC reported.

During the monthly meeting of the Policing Board, Mr Byrne said he did not believe that Ms McGrotty had been always treated with sufficient sensitivity or empathy.

He said: “The big issue of yesterday lunchtime was the quite awful disclosures by a member of police staff when she came forward some years ago to report sexual abuse in the workplace.

“We are determined to do all we can to protect women in their homes, in public spaces, and indeed in the workplace.

“I became aware of this case in February of this year as part of a grievance process.

“I have since undertaken careful assessment of the allegations presented in this grievance with a view to reaching a decision for the applicant Sinead, which is both fair and accountable.

“In my interim findings and ongoing personal contact with Sinead I have acknowledged the really difficult journey that she has experienced and I do not believe she has always been treated with sufficient sensitivity or empathy.

DUP Policing Board member Joanne Bunting said allegations of sexual harassment could be a barrier to women wanting to join the PSNI. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

“The grievance procedure is ongoing.”

Mr Byrne added: “I am unequivocal in my expectations of behaviours we want to see in this organisation.

“Sexual misconduct will not be tolerated and it is essential that anyone reporting such behaviour is supported by the systems and processes which give confidence.

“I cannot undo what has happened in the past to Sinead, but I have given my commitment that my findings will be presented to her as soon as possible and any actions arising from that will be implemented by us as a matter of priority.”

New recruitment

DUP board member Joanne Bunting referred to a new recruitment campaign launched by the PSNI this week.

She said: “We talk often about the barriers to recruitment and this may well be a new one.

“Every female now who will consider joining the PSNI as an officer or member of staff, those people will consult with their families.

“What reassurance can you give to those people who are considering becoming members of the PSNI that they are safe in your organisation?”

Mr Byrne said: “My appeal to anyone who is considering a police career as a woman is don’t let that put you off.

“We are determined to root out this behaviour and create a safe and inclusive work environment for women and people from all different backgrounds.

“This is a really serious and regrettable incident, but please don’t let this put people off from joining this organisation.”