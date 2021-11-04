Limerick Garda and businessman to face trial on corruption charges

David Raleigh

A Detective Garda and a businessman have been listed to appear before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court for trial next February, charged with corruption offences.

The case, involving allegations that Detective Garda David Bourke allegedly took a bribe from Stephen O’Sullivan in return for passing him information about a garda probe into his business, has been listed for trial before a judge and jury at Court Number 7, on February 14th, 2022.

Det Bourke (50) with an address in Co Limerick, is accused of two charges relating to “corruptly obtaining” a payment or gift from Mr O’Sullivan (39), a director of Bawn Motors car sales business, located on Ballysimon Road, Limerick.

It is alleged that Det Bourke received the bung for revealing confidential information to Mr O’Sullivan about an investigation being carried out by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) in relation to Bawn Motors.

Mr O’Sullivan, with an address at Farrehy, Broadford, Co Limerick, is charged with one count of corruptly providing or agreeing to provide Det Bourke with a payment or advantage in return for confidential information regarding the CAB investigation.

The three charges were filed under the Criminal Justice (Corruption Offences) Act, 2018 as having occurred at a location at Bruree, Co Limerick.

Arrests

Det Bourke and Mr O’Sullivan were arrested separately on December 22nd, 2018 by members of the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) as part of a major probe into suspected corruption by members of the Gardaí in the southern region.

Det Bourke was arrested at 8.25am by Detective Inspector Michael McNulty in Co Tipperary, and conveyed to Shannon Garda station, Co Clare where he was charged. He made no reply to the accusations.

Det Bourke has been on bail for the past two years. As part of the terms of his bail, he must sign on twice a week at Tipperary Town Garda station, surrender his passport, not apply for any other travel documents, and be available to Gardaí at all times on a charged and in-credit mobile phone.

Mr O’Sullivan was arrested at 8.57am on December 22nd by Detective Sergeant Dave Gilmore, GNBCI, at Broadford, Co Limerick, and was also taken to Shannon Garda station to be charged.

At a previous hearing before Limerick District Court, the court heard Mr O’Sullivan was employed in Newmarket, Co Cork, however, details of his employment were not disclosed.

As part of his bail terms, Mr O’Sullivan must sign on twice a week at Kanturk Garda station, Co Cork, and he must notify Gardaí in writing of he intends to change his home address.