Cork Airport gains new weekly route to Geneva

Muireann Duffy

Cork Airport is to gain a new winter route to Switzerland from next month.

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) confirmed they will fly weekly flights between Cork and Geneva from December 19th, with the service running until March 6th next year.

The flights will depart Geneva at 12.10pm local time, arriving in Cork at 1.15pm before once again leaving the southern airport at 2.10pm to return to Gevena for 5.20pm (local time).

The flights will be available for booking on the SWISS website from Friday, November 5th.

"Our team at Cork Airport has been working really hard to rebuild our business post-pandemic and listening to our customers in terms of travel needs," Brian Gallagher, head of aviation and commercial business development at the airport, said welcoming the news.

"People across the south of Ireland want winter ski options from Cork Airport and we are delighted to respond with this new Swiss service.

"Geneva Airport is placed in the middle of Europe's best-known skiing region, the Alps, and there are plenty of great ski options within a short distance of the airport.

"Cork Airport will bounce back with new airlines and new services, and we look forward to more positive announcements in the weeks ahead," Mr Gallagher said.