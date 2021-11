Digital Desk Staff

Over 700,000 cigarettes worth over €445,000 have been seized at Dublin Port.

The haul was discovered today with the help of detector dog Waffle, in a container which had arrived from Belgium.

It follows a separate seizure last week of 180,000 cigarettes worth €130,000 at the port.

They were in a container which had come from Lithuania and were discovered by detector dog Kelly.

Investigations into both seizures are continuing.