Covid: 3,174 new cases with infections rising rapidly among young adults

A further 3,174 cases of Covid have been reported in the Republic, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has confirmed.

There are 460 Covid-positive patients in hospital, including 86 in intensive care.

A further 56 deaths were newly notified in the past week, bringing the total number of Covid deaths in the State to 5,492.

The chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said incidence was "increasing rapidly" in young adults aged 19-24 and across all adult age groups up to those aged 75.

"This high incidence is likely associated with mid-term socialising and greater levels of social activity across communities," he said.

Epidemiologist and Nphet member Professor Philip Nolan said incidence was high and increasing, while test positivity had also increased across all age groups.

"The level of socialisation in the population is at its greatest level since the pandemic began," he said.

"While we have high vaccine uptake in our country, it is not the only intervention needed to suppress waves of infection. Infection prevention action in your own daily life will help limit transmission in your own circles, as well as the wider community.”

Pressure on health system

Earlier, a senior health official said the hospital system was currently able to cope with the surge in Covid-19 cases.

Chief clinical officer in the HSE, Dr Colm Henry, said the recent rise in coronavirus cases was causing pressure on the health system.

However, he stressed that the situation would be significantly worse if Irish people did not have the protection provided by the Covid vaccine.

“We’re seeing a surge in cases,” he said on Wednesday.

“That’s clearly causing its own strains and pressure because it’s happening at a time in winter when other viruses are circulating and we’re beginning to see our first cases of influenza, albeit in small numbers.”

The 14-day incidence now stands at 695 per 100,000, an increase of 18 per cent on last week, according to Nphet.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said on Tuesday that he is not currently contemplating reintroducing restrictions to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Dr Henry told RTÉ radio on Wednesday: “We’re seeing that firewall, that floodwall, of vaccine protection hold tight for the large part.”

“The harm that it is converting into is much lower than it was in January.”

“Vaccines alone will not prevent the spread of infection and vaccines alone will not prevent serious illness if enough people become infected,” he warned.

While some hospitals have been forced to make cancellations amid growing pressures, Mr Henry said that that system is currently coping.

However, he warned that extra capacity was not “indefinite”.

“That intensive care capacity is not indefinite, in terms of its ability to absorb all the pressures that are being heaped upon it.”

Earlier this week, the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) recommended that booster jabs be rolled out to healthcare workers.

Dr Henry said that the booster programme for doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff will begin in the coming days and will take around six weeks.