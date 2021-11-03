Wed, 03 Nov, 2021 - 11:04

Military funeral granted for British army veteran Dennis Hutchings

The UK Ministry of Defence agreed to the family’s formal request to allow the Life Guards to be pallbearers at the service on Remembrance Day.
By Isobel Frodsham and Rebecca Black, PA

The UK Ministry of Defence has agreed to provide pallbearers at the funeral of British army veteran Dennis Hutchings.

The 80-year-old, from Cawsand in Cornwall, died in Belfast after contracting Covid-19 while he was in the city to face trial over a fatal shooting incident in Co Tyrone in 1974.

There were originally no plans for regimental pallbearers at his funeral as the UK Ministry of Defence does not provide them for retired service personnel unless there is a formal request.

However, veterans are entitled to a regimental trumpeter.

 

It is understood that Mr Hutchings’ family lodged a formal request last Friday for members of his former regiment, the Life Guards, to attend.

A British army spokesman said on Tuesday: “Mr Hutchings served for many years with great dignity, diligence and courage. His passing is a personal tragedy for his family, regimental family and his friends, and we extend our sincere condolences to all that knew and cared for him.

“The army was formally approached to provide a bearer party for the funeral on Friday; this request was actioned in line with policy.

“As a mark of respect to Mr Hutchings his service and his family, the decision was made today by the army to support the request. His former regiment will provide a bearer party and trumpeter at his funeral.”

Mr Hutchings’ funeral will take place at St Andrew’s Church in Plymouth on Thursday, November 11th, which is also Remembrance Day.

Dennis Hutchings court case
Dennis Hutchings with Tory MP Johnny Mercer, a former army officer, at Laganside Courts in Belfast (Peter Morrison/PA)

Mr Hutchings’ death prompted questions by unionist politicians over the decision to prosecute him almost 50 years later.

He had pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of John Pat Cunningham and his solicitor, Philip Barden, said he had wanted to clear his name.

His case had become the focus of attention in recent years as a number of other prosecutions were announced against veterans over deaths which took place during Northern Ireland’s Troubles.

