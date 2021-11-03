Antigen testing should form bigger part in fight against Covid - immunology expert

Vivienne Clarke

Immunology expert Professor Christine Loscher has called for antigen testing kits to be made freely available and for testing to be carried out twice weekly in households.

Rapid testing should become part of life for everyone as a tool in the fight against Covid-19, she told Newstalk Breakfast.

Prof Loscher also called for a speeding up of the booster campaign and for the public to “recheck” their behaviour.

Other countries in Europe were also experiencing a growth in Covid cases because of behaviour changes due to winter weather, but Prof Loscher said the key thing to do would be to use booster vaccines: “We’ve been talking about them since July. Look at the numbers in hospital.”

People need to be reminded that the vaccine is about preventing illness and not about stopping people catching the virus, she said, adding that Ireland has been “backward” about antigen testing. She said such tests need to be made freely available, stating it is another tool that could play a vital role in the fight against Covid, especially when it came to asymptomatic people.

“It is time to stop and reflect. We still need to do all the things we were doing before” Prof Loscher said.

Children

Meanwhile, on RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland, Dr Nuala O’Connor of the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP) said general practices were seeing a huge rise in the number of children wearing their school uniforms presenting with Covid-like symptoms when they should have been isolating at home.

The key message was that if anyone has symptoms they should not go to school or work, she said, and this was necessary to stop the spread of all winter viruses.

“We all have a role to play. I think there’s fatigue out there, people have to get on with their lives, but we need to dial it back and be a little more cautious,” Dr O'Connor added.

People need to be careful about who they were mixing with and to avoid poorly ventilated indoor spaces, she cautioned, adding that if a person had symptoms and stayed home then they would break the chain of infection.

Dr O’Connor said she did not think contact tracing was necessary for school children as the virus was spreading in social situations, but the message remained that a child should not go to school if they are displaying symptoms.