Man arrested following domestic incident in Co Limerick

By Rebecca Black, PAA

A man has been arrested following a domestic incident in Co Limerick.

Gardai said a man in his 30s had barricaded himself into a house with access to weapons described as domestic knives and tools. No firearms were involved.

Officers received a call to the incident on Main Street in Abbeyfeale at around 6.45pm on Tuesday.

A Garda spokesperson said the man was threatening self-harm and harm to any person who entered the premises.

“An Garda Siochana implemented our Operational Command protocol,” they said.

“An on scene commander was appointed and local Garda negotiators from Limerick, attached to the National Negotiators Unit, attended the scene supported by armed support units from Limerick and Cork.

“At approximately 10pm an intervention was put in place by the armed support unit and the male was arrested for offences contrary to the Criminal Damage Act 1991.

“The male was medically assessed at the scene and has now been taken to Henry Street Garda station, Limerick, where he is being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

“Gardai continue to investigate all the circumstances in relation to the build-up to this incident and the incident itself.”

On Tuesday night the scene remained preserved, however traffic restrictions were lifted in the Abbeyfeale area.