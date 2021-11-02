Tue, 02 Nov, 2021 - 23:18

Man arrested following domestic incident in Co Limerick

A man in his 30s had barricaded himself into a house in Abbeyfeale.
Man arrested following domestic incident in Co Limerick

By Rebecca Black, PAA

A man has been arrested following a domestic incident in Co Limerick.

Gardai said a man in his 30s had barricaded himself into a house with access to weapons described as domestic knives and tools. No firearms were involved.

Officers received a call to the incident on Main Street in Abbeyfeale at around 6.45pm on Tuesday.

A Garda spokesperson said the man was threatening self-harm and harm to any person who entered the premises.

“An Garda Siochana implemented our Operational Command protocol,” they said.

“An on scene commander was appointed and local Garda negotiators from Limerick, attached to the National Negotiators Unit, attended the scene supported by armed support units from Limerick and Cork.

“At approximately 10pm an intervention was put in place by the armed support unit and the male was arrested for offences contrary to the Criminal Damage Act 1991.

“The male was medically assessed at the scene and has now been taken to Henry Street Garda station, Limerick, where he is being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

“Gardai continue to investigate all the circumstances in relation to the build-up to this incident and the incident itself.”

On Tuesday night the scene remained preserved, however traffic restrictions were lifted in the Abbeyfeale area.

More in this section

Gerry Adams receives apology from Sunday World as defamation case settled Gerry Adams receives apology from Sunday World as defamation case settled
Property partnership wants DCU to return €3.7m deposit over failed land deal Property partnership wants DCU to return €3.7m deposit over failed land deal
Woman settles High Court action against hospital group for €10m Woman settles High Court action against hospital group for €10m
DUP members urged to keep united front at ‘critical time’ in anti-protocol push

DUP members urged to keep united front at ‘critical time’ in anti-protocol push

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more