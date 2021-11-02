Tue, 02 Nov, 2021 - 21:27

Minister for Health accuses TD of spreading anti-vaccination information

His comments came following a Dáil debate on extending the Government's emergency Covid powers until February 9th.
Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has accused Independent TD Verona Murphy of spreading anti-vaccination information in the Dáil.

His comments came following a Dáil debate on extending the Government's emergency Covid powers until February 9th.

During the debate, Ms Murphy claimed a new study suggests that having a vaccine does not make a difference when it comes to how infectious a person with Covid-19 can be.

Both Ms Murphy and the Minister for Health clashed in the chamber over her comments.

"In fact, recent studies have shown that a vaccinated person is every bit as likely to transmit this virus as a non-vaccinated person," Ms Murphy told the Dáil.

"Therefore, why are Government continuing to divide society on this basis?

"Some of the language used by Government Ministers over the last few weeks when talking about the unvaccinated has been very discriminatory and sinister," Ms Murphy added.

Mr Donnelly interrupted the Wexford TD's speech to condemn her comments.

"Deputy that information is false and its really important that members of parliament do not spread anti-vax information like this in the chamber," Mr Donnelly argued.

This comes as Dr Tony Holohon urged people to get their Covid-19 vaccine if they have not already done so already following the announcement of 3,726 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. This marks the largest single-day figure announced since January

