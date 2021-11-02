'Exhausted, frustrated, and disillusioned' student nurses protest over pay and conditions

Young nurses and midwives cannot be lead to believe the only way they will receive decent treatment is to travel abroad, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has said.

The comments come as student nurses and midwives protested outside the Dáil on Tuesday over pay and conditions and the future of the healthcare system.

The INMO are calling on the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly to publish the independent McHugh Report, which considers the claims of student nurses and midwives for full restoration of previous pay cuts for those working as part of their internship year and improved conditions for those on clinical placement.

"The Minister has had the McHugh Report into student nurses and midwives’ pay and conditions on his desk for nearly three months and only for the fact that student nurses and midwives were taking to the streets today have we seen leaks of the report," the INMO's Phil Ní Sheaghdha said.

"The Minister for Health and his officials must directly engage with student nurses and midwives and their representatives. As case numbers begin to rise yet again and hospital admissions increase, our students need clarity," she added.

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said current working conditions will have a lasting impact on the recruitment and retention of nurses and midwives into the future, adding: "As global borders begin to re-open, we cannot have our young nurses and midwives in training believe that their only option for decent treatment is to travel abroad."

"Today’s demonstration is not just about the pay and conditions for student nurses and midwives – it is about the future of our healthcare system.

"Student nurses and midwives have been on the frontline as part of their placements since the start of the pandemic and they are exhausted, frustrated, and disillusioned with the State’s treatment of them. Their goodwill and patience is running out," Ms Ní Sheaghdha said.

Earlier, it was announced that student nurses in their fourth-year internship would receive a 12.5 per cent pay increase as part of a number of proposals due to be put forward by Mr Donnelly.