Tue, 02 Nov, 2021 - 11:07

Leaving Cert not preparing students for life beyond education - Harris

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris will address an Oireachtas committee on Leaving Cert reforms on Tuesday.
The Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris is to tell an Oireachtas committee that the Leaving Certificate "does not prepare a student for life beyond education".

According to The Irish Times, Mr Harris will address the Joint Committee on Education, Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science on Tuesday, telling its members that the current system "does not teach students about financial literacy, digital skills, sex education, or climate skills".

The Minister is due to tell the committee that the learning of such skills would help students "transition to the third-level system or employment".

Mr Harris will add that he believes Covid-19, although presenting a "huge disruption" to education, has provided an opportunity to reform the education system and the chance should be taken to move beyond the Leaving Cert "points race" and the "narrow view of options post-school".

"We need a fair and consistent assessment system that can give students feedback and a clear understanding of their strengths and talents so they can make reliable choices," he will tell the committee.

Among the top priorities the Minister is expected to highlight are plans to increase visibility for further education, training and apprenticeship options, in addition to ensuring sufficient numbers of student are equipped to work in areas of specific skill needs, including ICT and Stem.

