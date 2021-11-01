Further 2,855 new Covid cases confirmed with 515 in hospital

Kenneth Fox

The Department of Health said they have been notified of a further 2,855 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 515 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, and 91 are in ICU.

Earlier, the head of the HSE said that a steady number of people are continuing to come forward for vaccination.

“Over the past six days, almost 15,000 people have come to a vaccination centre via an appointment or walk-in. Almost 7,000 via walk-in.”

Mr Reid said that on average, 1,800 people are registering per day.

“It’s never too late,” he added.

As of October 28, more than 88 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated.

More than 7.3 million jabs have been administered.

The @hpscireland has today been notified of 2,855* confirmed cases of #COVID19.



As of 8am today, 515 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 91 are in ICU.



*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) November 1, 2021

Tonight's figure comes as Nursing Homes Ireland have said serial testing for Covid-19 should be reintroduced to protect nursing home residents as cases rise.

As the Irish Examiner reports, since June 27th, there have been 1,751 cases recorded in nursing homes, including 87 from 12 new outbreaks last week.

Since that date there have been 106 Covid deaths recorded in the homes by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

Serial testing was phased out by the HSE as cases declined. It is currently only available to homes where an outbreak was confirmed to help contain it.

Nursing Homes Ireland chief executive Tadhg Daly estimates it is being used in between 180 and 190 homes, but he wants to see it more widely available again.

“If there was high incidence in a community and a nursing home felt they wanted to introduce testing, we’re saying there should be quick and timely re-engagement with serial testing based on local needs,” he said, adding infection control poses “a huge challenge“ despite the significant vaccination benefits.